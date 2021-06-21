+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... Clean Accident History - No Accident Claims
Meet our 2013 Kia Rio SX 5-Door shown off in Aurora Black. The eye-catching exterior design is matched with a powerful 1.6 Liter that offers 138hp on demand while connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic which helps you to achieve up to approximately 5.9L/100km on the open road. Outside, you'll find an exterior accented by Kia's signature grille w/chrome surround, 17 inch alloy wheels and front LED accent lights & taillights.
Once you've stepped inside you'll find yourself pleasantly surprised by the amount of room and features in the well-built 5-passenger cabin. Features such as the UVO Infotainment system, power windows & door locks, Bluetooth, trip computer, 6-way adjustable drivers seat and a split-folding rear seat are just a few of the creature comforts you'll find standard.
Kia didn't stop there, they've included a multitude of safety features to ensure the safety of you and your passengers. Six airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, rear-display camera and a tire-pressure monitoring system are just a few of the advanced features working together giving you added peace of mind. Go green with this Rio and your budget will thank you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
