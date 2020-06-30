2013 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Xenon Headlamps, ABS brakes, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Automatic High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Loadspace Storage Rails, Passive Keyless Entry, Pure Premium Package, Radio: Premium Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Surround Camera System, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Sparkle Finish Alloy (Style 4). Gray 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PURE PREMIUM I PANO I NAVI MERIDIAN Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners typically rave about stand-out looks, a beautifully trimmed cabin, above-average luxury crossover capability, and a long list of highly effective feature touches. The potent lighting system, a highly effective automatic four-wheel-drive system, as well as its stable handling and good ride quality are also noted, provided the model in question isn’t riding the available up-sized wheels with low-profile tires. Source: autoTRADER.ca
