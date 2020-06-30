Menu
2013 Land Rover Evoque

45,358 KM

Details Description Features

$23,910

+ tax & licensing
$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

PURE PREMIUM I PANO I NAVI MERIDIAN

2013 Land Rover Evoque

PURE PREMIUM I PANO I NAVI MERIDIAN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  • Listing ID: 5337836
  • Stock #: 19313
  • VIN: SALVR2BG4DH805422

$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

45,358KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19313
  • Mileage 45,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Xenon Headlamps, ABS brakes, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Automatic High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Loadspace Storage Rails, Passive Keyless Entry, Pure Premium Package, Radio: Premium Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Surround Camera System, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Sparkle Finish Alloy (Style 4). Gray 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque PURE PREMIUM I PANO I NAVI MERIDIAN Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners typically rave about stand-out looks, a beautifully trimmed cabin, above-average luxury crossover capability, and a long list of highly effective feature touches. The potent lighting system, a highly effective automatic four-wheel-drive system, as well as its stable handling and good ride quality are also noted, provided the model in question isn’t riding the available up-sized wheels with low-profile tires. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

