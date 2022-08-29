Menu
2013 Land Rover LR2

193,641 KM

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2013 Land Rover LR2

PANO/ NAVI/ MERIDIAN/ NO ACCIDENT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

193,641KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9100603
  • Stock #: NM0575
  • VIN: SALFP2BG3DH331165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0575
  • Mileage 193,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Meridian Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Keyless Ignition, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Aid Alert, No Reported Accidents 2013 Black on Black Land Rover LR2| All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Premium Audio
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

