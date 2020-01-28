Menu
2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE LUX HARMAN/KARDON NAVI SUNROOF

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$27,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,316KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4565979
  • Stock #: 18841
  • VIN: SALSK2D44DA803172
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Harman/Kardon sound, 20'' Sparkle Finish Alloy (Style 9) Wheels, Cooler Box, Heated steering wheel, HSE LUX Package, Memory seat.



LAND ROVER KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC 7 SOUND

COOLER BOX

TERRAIN SELECT

HEATED LEATHER SEATS

ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSIONS

PUSH START



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 21683 kilometers below market average! Black 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE LUX HARMAN/KARDON NAVI SUNROOF



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

