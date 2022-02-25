$20,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Pure Plus, Navi, Pano Roof, Back up Cam
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 8338494
- Stock #: 20314676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived...
Our 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus AWD in Orkney Gray Metallic is the prestigious choice for those who require bold design and capability in one city-ready vehicle. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp connected to a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission with Sport mode. This stellar Terrain Response All Wheel Drive SUV rewards you with near approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway plus a 3,500lb towing capacity. Add in sure-footed confidence in even the most demanding conditions, and impressive acceleration to 60mph in 7 seconds while offering sporty sophistication accented by attractive alloy wheels and a power liftgate.
The Pure Plus cabin is masterfully crafted with your lifestyle demands in mind. Power-adjustable leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry/start, and dual-zone automatic climate control are just a sampling of the features that await you. With a prominent central display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a fantastic 11-speaker audio system, you won't be able to hide your contentment as you cruise down the street.
Rest assured, you will be kept safe from harm with Land Rovers' seven airbags, ABS, and an electronic stability system. With an unparalleled blend of utility, performance, capability, and style, this Range Rover Evoque is practically calling your name. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
