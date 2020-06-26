Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus ES 350

2013 Lexus ES 350

350 I NAVI I EXECUTIVE PKG. I SUNROOF I CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus ES 350

350 I NAVI I EXECUTIVE PKG. I SUNROOF I CAM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 5293175
  2. 5293175
  3. 5293175
  4. 5293175
  5. 5293175
  6. 5293175
  7. 5293175
  8. 5293175
  9. 5293175
  10. 5293175
  11. 5293175
  12. 5293175
  13. 5293175
  14. 5293175
  15. 5293175
  16. 5293175
  17. 5293175
  18. 5293175
  19. 5293175
  20. 5293175
  21. 5293175
  22. 5293175
  23. 5293175
  24. 5293175
  25. 5293175
  26. 5293175
  27. 5293175
Contact Seller

$19,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5293175
  • Stock #: 19354
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG1D2046490
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
6-cylinder

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Push Start, Beige Leather, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Mark Levinson Audio System w/Navigation, Security system. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33778 kilometers below market average! Black 2013 Lexus ES 350 I NAVI I EXECUTIVE PKG. I SUNROOF I CAM Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners tend to report a completely luxurious execution, thanks to the ES’s relaxing highway drive, low noise levels, richly detailed and upscale cabin, and great up-level feature content. Hybrid models are highly rated for a seamless powertrain and great mileage, and the power and sound of the V6 engine are said to be pleasing and robust. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Power Antenna
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 112,561 KM
$33,910 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 3 Series 32...
 102,121 KM
$15,910 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 62,412 KM
$51,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory