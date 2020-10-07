2013 Lexus ES 350

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.