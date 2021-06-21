Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

168,531 KM

Details Description Features

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

4dr sdn/ Sunroof/backup cam/blind spot

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

168,531KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7423166
  • Stock #: NM00040
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG4D2001088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NM00040
  • Mileage 168,531 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Lexus ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. The ES 350 remains the standard-bearer for a relaxed, luxuriously insulated form of transportation.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

ALLOY WHEELS

BACKUP CAMERA

BLIND SPOT

PUSH BUTTON START

MEMORY SEAT

FRONT DEFROSTER 

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

POST COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM

DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

HEATED MIRRORS

WOOD  TRIM 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 168,531 | 2013 Gray Pearl Lexus Es 350| Front Wheel Drive

 

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

 We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

3.5L DOHC SFI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

6-speed automatic electronically controlled transmission -inc: intelligence (ECT-i), sequential-shift, drive mode select w/normal/eco/sport modes

Front wheel drive

Front independent MacPherson strut suspension

Rear independent dual-link MacPherson strut suspension

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes -inc: smart stop technology

Dual exhaust system w/seamless tips

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist

Front/rear side-impact door beams

Front/rear crumple zones

LED daytime running lamps

Dual front dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant classification

Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Rear seat side airbags

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Dual front knee airbags

Height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors

All-position emergency locking retractor

Front/rear passenger automatic locking retractor

Rear child safety locks

Child restraint seat -inc: tether anchor brackets for rear outboard seats, safety locks

Glows-in-the-dark emergency interior trunk release

Direct tire pressure monitor system

Energy absorbing door & body construction

Collapsible steering column

Impact-dissipating soft upper headliner & pillars

 

Interior

Rear pass-through bench seat

Optitron gauges -inc: ECO driving indicator, speedometer, tachometer, fuel, coolant temp, odometer w/digital twin trip odometers

Multi-info display & trip computer -inc: 3.5" color screen, driving range, average fuel consumption, average speed, current fuel consumption, vehicle diagnosis info, outside temp gauge

Analog clock

Warning lights -inc: battery, oil level, seat belt, brake, airbags, engine oil, low fuel, tire slippage (with TRAC), door open, TRAC off, high beam, headlight on, scheduled maintenance

Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down feature

Lexus personalized settings

HomeLink universal transceiver

Retained accessory pwr for windows & moonroof

Automatic climate control -inc: speed & air flow indicators

Rear window defogger w/auto-off timer

Dual front/rear cup holders

Piano black trim on instrument panel, doors & upper console

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass

Interior lighting -inc: (2) personal lamps, illuminated entry, front & rear LED spot lamps

Dual sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Front/rear assist grips

(2) rear coat hooks

Front seatback pockets

Exterior

Spindle grille w/Lexus logo

Halogen projector bulb headlamps w/auto off

Integrated fog lamps

Wrap-around LED tail lamps

Exterior glass w/UV reduction

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

