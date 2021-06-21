+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
The 2013 Lexus ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. The ES 350 remains the standard-bearer for a relaxed, luxuriously insulated form of transportation.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
ALLOY WHEELS
BACKUP CAMERA
BLIND SPOT
PUSH BUTTON START
MEMORY SEAT
FRONT DEFROSTER
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
POST COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM
DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
HEATED MIRRORS
WOOD TRIM
Competitive Price! Odometer is 168,531 | 2013 Gray Pearl Lexus Es 350| Front Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
3.5L DOHC SFI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
6-speed automatic electronically controlled transmission -inc: intelligence (ECT-i), sequential-shift, drive mode select w/normal/eco/sport modes
Front wheel drive
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension
Rear independent dual-link MacPherson strut suspension
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes -inc: smart stop technology
Dual exhaust system w/seamless tips
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Front/rear crumple zones
LED daytime running lamps
Dual front dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant classification
Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Rear seat side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Dual front knee airbags
Height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors
All-position emergency locking retractor
Front/rear passenger automatic locking retractor
Rear child safety locks
Child restraint seat -inc: tether anchor brackets for rear outboard seats, safety locks
Glows-in-the-dark emergency interior trunk release
Direct tire pressure monitor system
Energy absorbing door & body construction
Collapsible steering column
Impact-dissipating soft upper headliner & pillars
Interior
Rear pass-through bench seat
Optitron gauges -inc: ECO driving indicator, speedometer, tachometer, fuel, coolant temp, odometer w/digital twin trip odometers
Multi-info display & trip computer -inc: 3.5" color screen, driving range, average fuel consumption, average speed, current fuel consumption, vehicle diagnosis info, outside temp gauge
Analog clock
Warning lights -inc: battery, oil level, seat belt, brake, airbags, engine oil, low fuel, tire slippage (with TRAC), door open, TRAC off, high beam, headlight on, scheduled maintenance
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down feature
Lexus personalized settings
HomeLink universal transceiver
Retained accessory pwr for windows & moonroof
Automatic climate control -inc: speed & air flow indicators
Rear window defogger w/auto-off timer
Dual front/rear cup holders
Piano black trim on instrument panel, doors & upper console
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Interior lighting -inc: (2) personal lamps, illuminated entry, front & rear LED spot lamps
Dual sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front/rear assist grips
(2) rear coat hooks
Front seatback pockets
Exterior
Spindle grille w/Lexus logo
Halogen projector bulb headlamps w/auto off
Integrated fog lamps
Wrap-around LED tail lamps
Exterior glass w/UV reduction
