Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus RX 350

118,162 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

F Sport/ HUD/MARK LEVINSON/NAV/CAM/ NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus RX 350

F Sport/ HUD/MARK LEVINSON/NAV/CAM/ NO ACCIDENT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,162KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8566889
  • Stock #: NM0421
  • VIN: 2t2bk1baxdc168654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0421
  • Mileage 118,162 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, EASY EXIT, KEYLESS IGNITION, POWEWR LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, MEMORY SEATS, CLEAN CARFAX 2013 GREY ON BLACK LEXUS RX350 F-SPORT | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2013 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 118,162 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Porsche Cayenne...
 67,185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2dr CON...
 64,274 KM
$34,567 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory