$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9214060
- Stock #: 21025790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
___Meet our impressive 2013 Mazda3 iTouring 5 Door shown off in Crystal White Pearl Mica. This Touring features a sporty exterior to match its enthusiastic driving dynamics. Powered by the 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 155hp connected by a 6 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback makes your drive more enjoyable yet efficient by offering up to approximately 6.0L/100km on the road! Sky-Active technology at its best!
Slide into the cabin of our iTouring interior is designed to impress with quality materials and amenities galore. Premium cloth seating, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth hands-free phone, power side mirrors, door locks & windows, an AM/FM/CD audio system w/6 speakers, and pushbutton start are just a few of the conveniences found in this Mazda3.
Your safety is a top priority when engineers designed the Mazda3. Advanced front, side-impact, and side curtain airbags, ABS, dynamic stability control, traction control, Blind Spot Monitoring System, and a tire pressure monitoring system all work together flawlessly for added peace of mind. Make your commute more enjoyable with this Mazda3 iTouring hatchback. Zoom Zoom! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! _______________________________________________________________________
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.