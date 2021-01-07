Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

153,607 KM

Details

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTec/AMG Sport/Navigation/LKA/Pano Roof

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTec/AMG Sport/Navigation/LKA/Pano Roof

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

153,607KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6546951
  • Stock #: NM0648
  • VIN: WDCGG0EBXDG114891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by a 2.1L Turbodiesel Inline-4 engine producing 200HP and 369 Torque. 4MATIC All Wheel Drive. Automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Silver exterior, Black interior, Sport Package. 

Highlight Features

Navigation System with Voice Command
Backup Camera
Blindspot Monitoring
Lane Keep Assist
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Seats with Power/Memory
Power Tailgate
Dual Zone Climate Control
Bluetooth/AUX Connectivity

For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com

Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.

COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!

This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.

Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!

Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

