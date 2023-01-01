Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

134,879 KM

Details Description Features

$16,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTec/NAV/CAM/ DRIVE ASSIST/ NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTec/NAV/CAM/ DRIVE ASSIST/ NO ACCIDENT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 9616753
  2. 9616753
  3. 9616753
  4. 9616753
  5. 9616753
  6. 9616753
  7. 9616753
  8. 9616753
  9. 9616753
  10. 9616753
  11. 9616753
  12. 9616753
  13. 9616753
  14. 9616753
  15. 9616753
  16. 9616753
  17. 9616753
  18. 9616753
  19. 9616753
  20. 9616753
Contact Seller

$16,898

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616753
  • Stock #: NM0724
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB3DG117213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0724
  • Mileage 134,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Rearview Camera, Attention Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Wood Trim, Clean Carfax 2013 Grey on Black Mercedes Benz GLK 250 BlueTec | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2014 Infiniti QX50 J...
 120,887 KM
$17,898 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 127,276 KM
$16,898 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango R...
 128,393 KM
$38,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory