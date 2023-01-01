2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$16,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 8 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9616753

9616753 Stock #: NM0724

NM0724 VIN: WDCGG0EB3DG117213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0724

Mileage 134,879 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.