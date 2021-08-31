Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

135,012 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC/BACKUPCAM/NAV/SUNROOF/BSPOT

2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC/BACKUPCAM/NAV/SUNROOF/BSPOT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

135,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7757382
  • Stock #: NM0038
  • VIN: WDDNG8DB6DA516672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0038
  • Mileage 135,012 KM

Vehicle Description

The S350 Bluetec features a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 that produces 240 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. This luxury sedan comes in a classic black on beautiful tan leather and has an impressive list of safety, comfort and technological features. This car comes with an EXTRA set of rims and tires!! Vehicle High Value Options Include: BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION MEMORY SEATS BLIND SPOT SUNROOF HEATED AND COOLING SEATS MASSAGE SEATS SOFT CLOSE DOORS KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH BUTTON START VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY NIGHT VISION Competitive Price! Odometer is 135,012 | 2013 BLACK ON TAN LEATHER MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350 | All Wheel Drive Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises! We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You wont regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

