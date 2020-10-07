2013 MINI Cooper

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

