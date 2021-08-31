Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Porsche Boxster

115,349 KM

Details Description Features

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2013 Porsche Boxster

2013 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster/NAVIGATION/BOSE AUDIO/POWER LIFTGATE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster/NAVIGATION/BOSE AUDIO/POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

115,349KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7687735
  • Stock #: NM00108
  • VIN: WP0CA2A85DS114385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,349 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Boxster is powered by a 2.7-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder (flat-6) that produces 265 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. This luxury vehicle features powerful engines, impressive handling , excellent transmission and it is highly customizable. Vehicle High Value Options Include: NAVIGATION BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM MEMORY SEATS POWER LIFTGATE BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY Competitive Price! Odometer is 115,349 | 2013 WHITE ON BLACK PORSCHE BOXSTER| Rear Wheel Drive Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises! We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You wont regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Cup Holder
tinted windows
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2013 Porsche Boxster...
 115,349 KM
$51,888 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Pathfind...
 160,628 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Toua...
 108,038 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory