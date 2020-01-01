Menu
2013 Porsche Cayenne

AWD SPORTS CHRONO PARK ASSIST NAVI

2013 Porsche Cayenne

AWD SPORTS CHRONO PARK ASSIST NAVI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$27,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,297KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4460133
  • Stock #: 01625
  • VIN: wp1aa2a2xdla01625
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Power Antenna
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

