Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Clean Accident History Report Available, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment, 19 Inch Cayenne Turbo Wheel, Porsche Entry And Drive, Premium Plus Package, 3.0L V6 DI Electric Supercharged, BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat. PORSCHE KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION PORSCHE ENTRY AND DRIVE SPORTS CHRONO PANORAMIC SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA BOSE SOUND 19 INCH CAYENNE TURBO WHEELS PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS HEATED/COOLED SEATS Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2013 Porsche Cayenne S HYBRID SPORTS CHRONO PANO ROOF NAVI Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners commonly rate performance, passenger comfort, an exquisite interior and pleasing exterior styling highly, with the up-level lighting and stereo system rated commonly as feature content favourites. A logical layout to most of the cabin, as well as a feeling of confident and responsive control in any weather, help round out the package. The sound of the Cayenne, especially on models with the V8 engine, is also highly rated. By and large, most owners rave about the Cayenne's overall feel as a real-deal luxury performance SUV. Note that many owners say an upgrade from a first-generation Cayenne into a second-generation Cayenne is a good one. Source: autoTRADER.ca