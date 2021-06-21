Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

647-861-5543

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7393037
  • VIN: JF2GPAVC1D2867745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru XV Crosstek 2.0i with Sport Package 

NO ACCIDENTS - SUNROOF - ALLOY WHEELS - CURISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - PADDLE SHIFTERS - HEATED SEATS - 

 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 50KM

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

