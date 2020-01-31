Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline with Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline with Bluetooth

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4662570
  • Stock #: 99VW816
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CLEAN CARFAX -  ACCIDENT FREE

Meet our 2013 Volkswagen Golf Sport Wagen TDI displayed in an attractive Black. Powered by an advanced TurboCharged 2.0 Liter Diesel 4 Cylinder that offers 140hp on demand while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive scores near 5.6L/100km on the open road and provides agile suspension, powerful brakes,16-inch wheels, and a feeling of flat-out fun. 

Open the door of the TDI and surround yourself with a roomy interior with top-notch materials. Comfortable, heated leatherette seats greet you, along with all the logical amenities. Power windows, keyless entry, climate control along with an excellent audio system with Bluetooth interface make this Jetta wagon the one to have. 

The engineers at Volkswagen have your safety in mind with the masterful construction of this all-around great car. Six airbags, Intelligent Crash Response System, and anti-lock disc brakes with Electronic Stability Control are on board to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Our Jetta SportWagen is an intelligent choice and an excellent investment for you and your family. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!


____________________


Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassle Free**fair Pricing**


__________________________________________________________________________


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.


https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________


AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________


Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM 


https://www.topbillinauto.ca  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2014 GMC Terrain SLT...
 188,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima Hybr...
 176,000 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2004 Nissan 350Z Con...
 39,000 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Send A Message