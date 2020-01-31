2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE

Meet our 2013 Volkswagen Golf Sport Wagen TDI displayed in an attractive Black. Powered by an advanced TurboCharged 2.0 Liter Diesel 4 Cylinder that offers 140hp on demand while tethered to a responsive 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive scores near 5.6L/100km on the open road and provides agile suspension, powerful brakes,16-inch wheels, and a feeling of flat-out fun.

Open the door of the TDI and surround yourself with a roomy interior with top-notch materials. Comfortable, heated leatherette seats greet you, along with all the logical amenities. Power windows, keyless entry, climate control along with an excellent audio system with Bluetooth interface make this Jetta wagon the one to have.

The engineers at Volkswagen have your safety in mind with the masterful construction of this all-around great car. Six airbags, Intelligent Crash Response System, and anti-lock disc brakes with Electronic Stability Control are on board to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Our Jetta SportWagen is an intelligent choice and an excellent investment for you and your family. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!





