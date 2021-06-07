2013 Volkswagen Passat

+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The Volkswagen Passat seats five and has generous interior space. The front seats provide lots of head- and legroom, and finding a nice driving position is easy thanks to simple steering-wheel and seat adjustments.The Passat’s interior remains quiet, even at highway speeds.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
TWO-TONED SEATS (LEATHER AND SUEDE)
Competitive Price! Odometer is 52,39| GREY 2018 LEXUS IS 300 I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Performance & Technology
2.5L, 20-valve, DOHC, in-line 5-cylinder engine; 170 hp, 177 lbs/ft of torque
Power-assisted, front vented disc brakes; rear solid disc brakes
Hydraulic power steering
Double wishbone front suspension and 4-link rear independent suspension
5-speed manual transmission
6-speaker sound system with MP3- and WMA-compatible in-dash CD player and
AM/FM radio
Bluetooth with audio streaming
AUX-in for portable audio player
Safety
Immobilizer III theft-deterrent system
Driver and passenger front and side thorax airbag supplemental restraint system†
Side Curtain Protection® head airbags, front and rear†
3-point safety belts for outboard seating positions
LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) child seat anchor points
Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic
Differential Lock (EDL), and Engine Brake Assist (EBA)
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-pressure Distribution (EBD),
Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Interior & Comfort
Manual air-conditioning
Analog clock
2 remote key fobs with lock, unlock, trunk release, and panic button
Two-toned seats (Leather and Suede)
Automatic locking feature (doors lock when vehicle reaches 8 mph)
Vanity mirrors
3-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable with telescopic
steering column
Center front armrest with integrated storage box
Fully upholstered luggage compartment
Cloth seating surfaces
Front Power Lumbar Support
Exterior & Design
Fully galvanized sheet metal
Automatic vehicle illumination
Power-operated side mirrors with integrated turn signals
16" steel wheels with wheel covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3