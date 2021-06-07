Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat

74,643 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

SEL/Power Sunroof/Heated Seats/Navigation

2013 Volkswagen Passat

SEL/Power Sunroof/Heated Seats/Navigation

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7327781
  • Stock #: NM00007
  • VIN: 1VWCH7A39DC142405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,643 KM

Vehicle Description

The Volkswagen Passat seats five and has generous interior space. The front seats provide lots of head- and legroom, and finding a nice driving position is easy thanks to simple steering-wheel and seat adjustments.The Passat’s interior remains quiet, even at highway speeds.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

SUNROOF

HEATED SEATS

NAVIGATION

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 

TWO-TONED SEATS (LEATHER AND SUEDE)

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 52,39| GREY 2018 LEXUS IS 300 I All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Performance & Technology

2.5L, 20-valve, DOHC, in-line 5-cylinder engine; 170 hp, 177 lbs/ft of torque

Power-assisted, front vented disc brakes; rear solid disc brakes

Hydraulic power steering

Double wishbone front suspension and 4-link rear independent suspension

5-speed manual transmission

6-speaker sound system with MP3- and WMA-compatible in-dash CD player and

AM/FM radio

Bluetooth with audio streaming

AUX-in for portable audio player

 

Safety

Immobilizer III theft-deterrent system

Driver and passenger front and side thorax airbag supplemental restraint system†

Side Curtain Protection® head airbags, front and rear†

3-point safety belts for outboard seating positions

LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) child seat anchor points

Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic

Differential Lock (EDL), and Engine Brake Assist (EBA)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-pressure Distribution (EBD),

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

 

Interior & Comfort

Manual air-conditioning

Analog clock

2 remote key fobs with lock, unlock, trunk release, and panic button

Two-toned seats (Leather and Suede)

Automatic locking feature (doors lock when vehicle reaches 8 mph)

Vanity mirrors

3-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable with telescopic

steering column

Center front armrest with integrated storage box

Fully upholstered luggage compartment

Cloth seating surfaces

Front Power Lumbar Support

 

Exterior & Design

Fully galvanized sheet metal

Automatic vehicle illumination

Power-operated side mirrors with integrated turn signals

16" steel wheels with wheel covers

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

