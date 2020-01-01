ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power 3rd-Row Moonroof, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control.







Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 56640 kilometers below market average! White 2014 Audi Q7 SPORT S-LINE 7-PASS 21 INCH WHEELS







Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.







We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.







Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.







Reviews:



* Owner reviews typically see the Q7 rated highly in all aspects of confidence during inclement-weather driving, with traction, braking, stability and even the lighting system rated well. Smooth performance and a comfortable ride, as well as a high-quality feel throughout much of the vehicle, were also noted. Favourite features include the powered tailgate, up-level stereo system and heated steering wheel. Source: autoTRADER.ca











Awards:



* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sliding Doors

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Running Boards

Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player

Bose Sound System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Backup Sensor

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

MP3 CD Changer

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.