2014 Audi Q7

157,117 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2014 Audi Q7

2014 Audi Q7

TDI Progressiv/ PANO/ NAV/ CAM/ HEATED STEERING

2014 Audi Q7

TDI Progressiv/ PANO/ NAV/ CAM/ HEATED STEERING

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

157,117KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9032398
  Stock #: NM0559
  VIN: wa1cmcfe7ed016048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0559
  • Mileage 157,117 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), MEMORY SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, SPEED WARNING, PARKING AID 2014 BLACK ON BLACK AUDI Q7 TDI PROGRESSIV | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

