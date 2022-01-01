2014 Bentley Continental

$158,888 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8128765

8128765 Stock #: 087146

087146 VIN: SCBFC7ZA1EC087146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 12-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 087146

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.