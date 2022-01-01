Menu
2014 Bentley Continental

53,000 KM

$158,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

GT SPEED W12 NO ACCIDENT!

2014 Bentley Continental

GT SPEED W12 NO ACCIDENT!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8128765
  • Stock #: 087146
  • VIN: SCBFC7ZA1EC087146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, No Accidents, Certified. Stuning Blue Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

Financing is Available For All Credit!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

