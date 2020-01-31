Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

435i CONVERTIBLE M-SPORT HEADS UP NAVI

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i CONVERTIBLE M-SPORT HEADS UP NAVI

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$31,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,499KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4637109
  • Stock #: 18874
  • VIN: WBA3T3C54EJ876565
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Clean Accident History Report Available, M-SPORT package, harman/kardon® Sound System, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Wheels: 19 x 8 Front & 19 x 9 Rear (Style 442M).



BMW FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

M-SPORT PACKAGE

HEADS UP DISPLAY

19 INCH WHEELS

LANE ASSIST

HARMAN/KARDON SOUND

HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Silver 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i CONVERTIBLE M-SPORT HEADS UP NAVI



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Silver 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i CONVERTIBLE M-SPORT HEADS UP NAVI

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.





Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

