2014 BMW i8

HYBRID HEADS UP NAVIGATION PARK ASSIST

2014 BMW i8

HYBRID HEADS UP NAVIGATION PARK ASSIST

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$74,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,580KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707654
  • Stock #: 64189
  • VIN: WBY2Z2C53EVX64189
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

