2014 BMW X5
xDrive35d AWD, Panoramic Roof, Black on White
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW X5 Diesel is in excellent condition and comes fully certified, Safety is included, No Extra Charge
Fully Loaded - Clean Accident History
Embrace the brilliant handling of our 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d SUV presented in Jet Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Diesel 6 Cylinder that offers 255hp on demand and massive torque while tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive passing ability. You'll enjoy near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road, the ability to tow, and the relentless grip of All Wheel Drive for an overall confident ride! Stunning in every respect, our xDrive35d is enhanced by roof rails, a power tailgate, and adaptive xenon headlights.
You'll feel right at home in the handsome xDrive35d interior with power-adjustable heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and the comfort of dual-zone automatic climate control. A prominent central screen with iDrive interface, voice-command, Bluetooth, BMW Assist, and an extraordinary sound system allows you to stay connected as you confidently take on your day in this X5.
In typical BMW style, our xDrive35d is equipped with an array of advanced safety features to keep you out of harm's way. A luxurious daily driver that blends utility and sedan-like handling, this is the complete package that can only come from BMW! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
