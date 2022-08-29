Menu
2014 BMW X5

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,498

+ tax & licensing
$31,498

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2014 BMW X5

2014 BMW X5

xDrive35d AWD, Panoramic Roof, Black on White

2014 BMW X5

xDrive35d AWD, Panoramic Roof, Black on White

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,498

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9176278
  • Stock #: 21014780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

This BMW X5 Diesel is in excellent condition and comes fully certified, Safety is included, No Extra Charge

Fully Loaded - Clean Accident History

Embrace the brilliant handling of our 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d SUV presented in Jet Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Diesel 6 Cylinder that offers 255hp on demand and massive torque while tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive passing ability. You'll enjoy near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road, the ability to tow, and the relentless grip of All Wheel Drive for an overall confident ride! Stunning in every respect, our xDrive35d is enhanced by roof rails, a power tailgate, and adaptive xenon headlights.

You'll feel right at home in the handsome xDrive35d interior with power-adjustable heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and the comfort of dual-zone automatic climate control. A prominent central screen with iDrive interface, voice-command, Bluetooth, BMW Assist, and an extraordinary sound system allows you to stay connected as you confidently take on your day in this X5.

In typical BMW style, our xDrive35d is equipped with an array of advanced safety features to keep you out of harm's way. A luxurious daily driver that blends utility and sedan-like handling, this is the complete package that can only come from BMW! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

