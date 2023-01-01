Menu
2014 Chevrolet Corvette

40,782 KM

Details Features

$57,910

+ tax & licensing
$57,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 1LT | V8 | 7-SPEED | BOSE | COUPE | ROADSTER

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 1LT | V8 | 7-SPEED | BOSE | COUPE | ROADSTER

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$57,910

+ taxes & licensing

40,782KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10346799
  Stock #: 25670
  VIN: 1G1YA2D77E5107164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25670
  • Mileage 40,782 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

