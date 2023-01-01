$57,910+ tax & licensing
$57,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2014 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay 1LT | V8 | 7-SPEED | BOSE | COUPE | ROADSTER
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
40,782KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10346799
- Stock #: 25670
- VIN: 1G1YA2D77E5107164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,782 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
