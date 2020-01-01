2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just Arrived... Meet our 2014 Cruze 1LT Sedan as it flaunts sophistication in Silver Ice Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp while matched with a smooth 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination keeps the thrill of the road in your hands as its tight rear suspension grabs the curves while scoring an impressive near approximately 6.2L/100km on the highway. You will love the aerodynamic design and sweet alloy wheels!

The 1LT interior greets you with technology and gadgets galore, including a sunroof, and leather-wrapped steering wheel with silver accents and controls for audio and cruise. Available satellite radio and an auxiliary jack connect you to tunes, while Bluetooth allows you to maintain a safe connection.

Chevrolet offers an abundance of safety features to give you confidence as you drive, including StabiliTrak, 10 airbags and much more. You deserve the security, performance and affordability that comes with owning this Cruze! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!!

