2014 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn Limited
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 9042589
- Stock #: 20902770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Refined style and unprecedented power blend perfectly in our 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited dressed to impress here in dazzling Bright White Clear COat. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter Pentastar V6 that offers 283hp matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive delivers near approximately 8.1L/100km on the open road and with precise steering and superb steadiness around turns, you'll be inspired with a chiseled profile and sophisticated stance with 18-inch polished wheels, black fog lamp bezels, and a black grille.
Inside our Limited, sink into the soothing heated leather seats and enjoy heated mirrors to keep off fog and frost, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat for cargo-carrying versatility and an upgraded Boston Acoustics sound system.
Of course, Chrysler is committed to keeping drivers and passengers safe and secure with active and passive safety and security features like ABS, traction and stability control, active head restraints and front side airbags. A smooth ride, composed handling and sleek style await you in this eager-to-please sedan. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
