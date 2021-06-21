Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

CrewPlus

CrewPlus

Location

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7356224
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER282727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Caravan Crew Plus 

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | NO ACCIDENTS | FULLY LOADED 

Power Sliding doors - Power Lift Gate - Backup camera - Leather - Stow N Go - 

 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

Plus:

FREE 3 Months Lubrico Warranty valued at $299, covers powertrain plus coverage for the most common breakdowns.

FREE Synthetic oil change.

 

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

