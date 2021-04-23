+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived...
Take a look at this 2014 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan shown in Tuxedo Black. This subcompact is powered by a 1.6 Liter Ti-VCT 4 Cylinder that offers 120hp while paired to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission to give you with plenty of zip. This Front Wheel Drive combination offers you nearly approximately 6.0L/100km on the open road. You will like the smart styling of our with clean lines and sporty features like fog lamps, chrome grille and a rear spoiler.
Check out the edgy, modern features this Fiesta SE offers in the interior! Voice-activated Ford Sync's communication and entertainment system will keep you in touch and in tune to all the latest news, weather and music. Easy to use controls, a 6 quality speaker stereo system, extra power points for electronics, ambient lighting, comfy upgraded cloth bucket seats and a leather-wrapped tilt and telescoping steering wheel are just a few of the great features this Fiesta provides.
When it comes to safety this Ford received top ratings. Standard safety features include AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, seven airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, hill launch assist and Ford's SOS post-crash alert system. This Fiesta is one smart, lively car that is fun to drive and saves money at the pump. You have made an excellent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR $599.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6