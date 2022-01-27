Menu
2014 Ford Focus

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
SE Heated Seats, Microsoft SYNC, Bluetooth

Location

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

109,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Stock #: 11208629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims ... 2 Years Powertrain Warranty

Our great looking 2014 Ford Focus SE Hatchback is ready to go in Sterling Gray. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 160hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for quick and easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive offers near approximately 6.5L/100km on the highway and with fewer trips to the gas pump, you will have more time and money for the good things in life! Take in the lean lines and smart styling then prepare to be impressed! 

Driving the Focus SE is pure enjoyment when you have amenities such as Ford Sync onboard. Voice-activated phone and stereo controls ensure your hands are on the wheel and eyes on the road. Combine the superb 6-speaker stereo system, comfortable seats, power windows and locks, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a handy front center storage console and you are riding in style. 

Ford always strives to make your ride one of the safest on the road and once again they stepped up to the plate providing six standard airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, and tire pressure monitoring that all ensure the safest ride possible. MyKey technology allows parents to designate a key that will operate special features such as speed and audio volume to ensure safe teen driving. You can't go wrong with this Focus! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

This 2014 Ford Focus SE Hatchback comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cargo shade
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

