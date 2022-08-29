$14,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
SE 1.5L Leather, Bluetooth, 2 Years Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED ... IN EXCELLENT CONDITION .... COMES WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY
4Cylinder 1.5L EcoBoost, Comes with two sets of wheels & tres - all season tires on Original wheels & winter tires on steel wheels.
Introducing our exciting 2014 Ford Fusion SE Sedan shown in Tuxedo Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter Ecoboost 4 Cylinder that delivers 175hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Select Shift Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Fusion SE offers an exciting ride while delivering near approximately 6.5L/100km on the open road! You will arrive in style with the 18-inch alloy wheels, fog-lights, rear spoiler, chrome grille and so much more!
Inside of the Fusion SE, enjoy the SYNC with MyFord Voice-Activated Communications and Entertainment System, audio input jack, SiriusXM radio, front center console, rear center armrest, power windows, one-touch up-down driver and passenger windows and message center with a trip computer!
Safety is always top of mind with Ford and they won't disappoint you now. You will enjoy peace of mind as your family navigates the roads with ABS, Electric Power-Assisted Steering, SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control and Child safety locks. Now is the time to drive one of the sportiest sedans on the market today. How? Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
Vehicle Features
