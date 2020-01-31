Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded with all the luxury options like, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keep Lane Assist, Park Assist, Bluetooth, Collision Alert & More.

Our handsome Quicksilver Metallic 2014 GMC Terrain SLT-1 proves the family crossover can have stylish good looks, excellent performance and still have room for five people and all their gear. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 182hp on demand while connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This SUV offers an exceptionally quiet comfortable ride, great handling, and rewards you with approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road. The distinctive exterior of our SLT-1 stands out with prominent fender flares, a truck-like grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels.





Slip inside the refined SLT interior with ultra comfortable heated leather seating, an auto-dimming mirror, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll stay connected with Bluetooth phone connectivity, IntelliLink, and an 8-speaker Pioneer sound system with a prominent touchscreen interface that includes satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB interface as you enjoy all this stellar Terrain has to offer.





You'll feel confident as you and your precious cargo are protected by meticulous engineering from GMC that includes anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar also provides automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance for added peace of mind. This Terrain is the total package and a great choice for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

____________________





Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassle Free**fair Pricing**





__________________________________________________________________________





WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.





https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/





__________________________________________________________________________





AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________





Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM





https://www.topbillinauto.ca











