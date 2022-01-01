2014 Honda Ridgeline

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 9 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8076874

8076874 Stock #: NM0255

NM0255 VIN: 5FPYK1F53EB502619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0255

Mileage 108,951 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.