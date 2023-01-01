Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Genesis

81,710 KM

Details Features

$18,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Genesis

2014 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec | 6-SPEED | 19 IN WHEELS | GT SPEED EXHAUST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec | 6-SPEED | 19 IN WHEELS | GT SPEED EXHAUST

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 10182795
  2. 10182795
  3. 10182795
  4. 10182795
  5. 10182795
  6. 10182795
  7. 10182795
  8. 10182795
  9. 10182795
  10. 10182795
  11. 10182795
  12. 10182795
  13. 10182795
  14. 10182795
  15. 10182795
  16. 10182795
  17. 10182795
  18. 10182795
  19. 10182795
  20. 10182795
  21. 10182795
  22. 10182795
  23. 10182795
  24. 10182795
Contact Seller

$18,910

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,710KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10182795
  • Stock #: 25511
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD2EU116342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Empire State Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25511
  • Mileage 81,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 83,824 KM
$30,910 + tax & lic
2014 Audi R8 LOW KMS...
 24,091 KM
$119,910 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 32,500 KM
$36,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory