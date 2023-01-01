$18,910+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe R-Spec | 6-SPEED | 19 IN WHEELS | GT SPEED EXHAUST
81,710KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10182795
- Stock #: 25511
- VIN: KMHHT6KD2EU116342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Empire State Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
