2014 Infiniti Q50

The Infiniti Q50 sedan has a lot to offer someone who is looking for a unique alternative to usual German cars. It is built with high quality material and good seating space. The acceleration is plenty fast on this compact luxury 4 door vehicle. Interior execution is well done, with a simple and elegant cabin desig and it continues to earn good safety scores.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
BACK-UP CAMERA
LEATHER SEATS
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
NAVIGATION SYSTEM
SUNROOF
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
FOG LIGHTS
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED MIRRORS
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
MP3 CAPABILITY
TELESCOPE
DUAL - AC
POWER LOCKS
TRACTION CONTROL
DUAL AIR BAGS POWER MIRRORS
USB INPUT
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
FLOOR MATS
Competitive Price! Odometer is 90,926| GREY 2014 INFINITY Q50 I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it.
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: Electronically controlled, downshift rev matching and adaptive shift control
Full-Time All-Wheel
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorber
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear Child Safety Locks
Interior
Front and Rear Cupholder
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Foot Rest
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Cargo Space Lights
Smart Device Integration
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Colored Door Handles
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Light Tinted Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Grille
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Fog Lamps
LED Brakelights
