2014 Infiniti Q50

90,926 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Premium/ Navigation/Backupcam/blindspot/

Location

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

90,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7316474
  • Stock #: NM00002
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR9EM707679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,926 KM

Vehicle Description

The Infiniti Q50 sedan has a lot to offer someone who is  looking for a unique alternative to usual German cars. It is built with high quality material and good seating space. The acceleration is plenty fast on this compact luxury 4 door vehicle. Interior execution is well done, with a simple and elegant cabin desig and it continues to earn good safety scores. 

 

 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

BACK-UP CAMERA

 

LEATHER SEATS            

SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY       

NAVIGATION SYSTEM   

SUNROOF

DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL            

NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE    

VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION

PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER            

FOG LIGHTS

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT   

HEATED MIRRORS           

SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

AM/FM/CD       

SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS

CRUISE CONTROL            

MP3 CAPABILITY             

TELESCOPE

DUAL - AC           

POWER LOCKS  

TRACTION CONTROL

DUAL AIR BAGS POWER MIRRORS           

USB INPUT

ELECTRIC MIRRORS        

POWER STEERING           

FLOOR MATS     

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 90,926| GREY 2014 INFINITY Q50 I All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: Electronically controlled, downshift rev matching and adaptive shift control

 

Full-Time All-Wheel

54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorber

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Rear Child Safety Locks

Interior

Front and Rear Cupholder

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Cargo Space Lights

Smart Device Integration

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest

Engine Immobilizer

Exterior

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper

Body-Colored Rear Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Body-Colored Door Handles

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Light Tinted Glass

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Chrome Grille

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front Fog Lamps

LED Brakelights

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

