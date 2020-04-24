Menu
2014 Infiniti QX80

Fully Loaded, Clean CarFax

2014 Infiniti QX80

Fully Loaded, Clean CarFax

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4915926
  • Stock #: 99IN077
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Buy Cars From Home Online  ** Special Deals & Offers ** Dear Valued Customers, Due to COVID-19 pandemic our showroom must be closed for physical car shopping but you can buy cars online! We remain committed to providing you with the support and two amazing promotions at these extraordinary times. Please contact for details to take an advantage of these great offers.

- Payment Deferral for 6 Months O.A.C    - 24 Months Premium Plus Warranty ($2,500 Value)- Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details*

1 Owner, Local Ontario Infiniti QX80 with Clean CarFax -  Accident Free. CarFax

Surround your family with purposeful elegance in our strong and sturdy 2014 INFINITI QX80 brought to you in beautiful Liquid Platinum! Powered by a potent 5.6 Liter V8 that offers 400hp while paired with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission that delivers smooth and responsive shifts. Our agile Four Wheel Drive SUV offers a confidence-inspiring drive while also attaining near 11.8L/100km on the highway. The eye-catching QX80 is highlighted by a distinct grille, fog lights, and alloy wheels. 

Slip inside the well-insulated QX80 cabin and admire the upscale elements, innovative technology, and attention to detail. You'll be welcomed by the comfort of supportive heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, and automatic tri-zone climate control as you admire the view through the sunroof. Maintain a safe connection to your digital world with INFINITI Connect touchscreen display, Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and a Bose sound system with available satellite radio and iPod interface. The rear DVD entertainment system allows for a peaceful ride during those long road trips.

Whether pounding snowdrifts into submission to get to your favorite ski slope or breezing through the school drop-off lane, you'll be right at home in our stellar INFINITI that has been equipped with advanced safety features such as INFINITI's Around View Monitor and vehicle dynamic control. Reward yourself today with this QX80! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

905-660-8848

