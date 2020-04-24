2014 Infiniti QX80

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Liftgate

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Proximity Key

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

DVD / Entertainment

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Seat Audio Controls

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Trailer Hitch

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Warranty Warranty Available Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Entertainment System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Cross-Traffic Alert

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.