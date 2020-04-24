7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999
Buy Cars From Home Online ** Special Deals & Offers ** Dear Valued Customers, Due to COVID-19 pandemic our showroom must be closed for physical car shopping but you can buy cars online! We remain committed to providing you with the support and two amazing promotions at these extraordinary times. Please contact for details to take an advantage of these great offers.- Payment Deferral for 6 Months O.A.C - 24 Months Premium Plus Warranty ($2,500 Value)- Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details*
1 Owner, Local Ontario Infiniti QX80 with Clean CarFax - Accident Free. CarFax
Surround your family with purposeful elegance in our strong and sturdy 2014 INFINITI QX80 brought to you in beautiful Liquid Platinum! Powered by a potent 5.6 Liter V8 that offers 400hp while paired with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission that delivers smooth and responsive shifts. Our agile Four Wheel Drive SUV offers a confidence-inspiring drive while also attaining near 11.8L/100km on the highway. The eye-catching QX80 is highlighted by a distinct grille, fog lights, and alloy wheels.
Slip inside the well-insulated QX80 cabin and admire the upscale elements, innovative technology, and attention to detail. You'll be welcomed by the comfort of supportive heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, and automatic tri-zone climate control as you admire the view through the sunroof. Maintain a safe connection to your digital world with INFINITI Connect touchscreen display, Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and a Bose sound system with available satellite radio and iPod interface. The rear DVD entertainment system allows for a peaceful ride during those long road trips.
Whether pounding snowdrifts into submission to get to your favorite ski slope or breezing through the school drop-off lane, you'll be right at home in our stellar INFINITI that has been equipped with advanced safety features such as INFINITI's Around View Monitor and vehicle dynamic control. Reward yourself today with this QX80! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
