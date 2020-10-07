Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

V6 4X4, 2 Years Warranty

2014 Jeep Cherokee

V6 4X4, 2 Years Warranty

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5913840
  • Stock #: 91016342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 91016342
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... 4WD, V6, Bluetooth, Factory Tow Pckage & more

Our 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4X4 in Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat is ready to go. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that generates 271hp while paired to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. This Four Wheel Drive scores near approximately 8.7L/100km while you leave others in your tracks with superior performance and auto, snow, sport, and sand/mud modes to optimize traction. Take some time to admire the new fresh exterior of the Sport that combines classic Jeep elements with a modern and aerodynamic shape accented by daytime running lights tucked under the sharply curved hood, 17-inch wheels and all-season tires. 

Inside our Sport, see that the cabin's layout is driver-friendly. Keyless remote entry, power accessories and a convenient 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat come in handy. You'll also enjoy staying connected with Bluetooth phone and audio, a six-speaker audio system with a touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. Whether out pounding snowdrifts into submission or coasting down the freeway, our Jeep Sport has all the creature comforts you'll need to keep that smile on your face.

You'll be confident with Jeeps anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and multiple airbags in place to keep you safe and secure. This winning combination of capability, comfort and style are sure to please you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!!

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

