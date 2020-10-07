+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... 4WD, V6, Bluetooth, Factory Tow Pckage & more
Our 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4X4 in Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat is ready to go. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that generates 271hp while paired to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. This Four Wheel Drive scores near approximately 8.7L/100km while you leave others in your tracks with superior performance and auto, snow, sport, and sand/mud modes to optimize traction. Take some time to admire the new fresh exterior of the Sport that combines classic Jeep elements with a modern and aerodynamic shape accented by daytime running lights tucked under the sharply curved hood, 17-inch wheels and all-season tires.
Inside our Sport, see that the cabin's layout is driver-friendly. Keyless remote entry, power accessories and a convenient 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat come in handy. You'll also enjoy staying connected with Bluetooth phone and audio, a six-speaker audio system with a touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. Whether out pounding snowdrifts into submission or coasting down the freeway, our Jeep Sport has all the creature comforts you'll need to keep that smile on your face.
You'll be confident with Jeeps anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and multiple airbags in place to keep you safe and secure. This winning combination of capability, comfort and style are sure to please you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6