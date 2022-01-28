Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

127,931 KM

Details Features

$27,910

+ tax & licensing
$27,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT V8 I PANO I 20 IN WHEELS I COMING SOON

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT V8 I PANO I 20 IN WHEELS I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$27,910

+ taxes & licensing

127,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8259141
  • Stock #: 22796
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJT2EC302573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Auburn Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22796
  • Mileage 127,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

