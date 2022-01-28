2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$27,910 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 9 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8259141

8259141 Stock #: 22796

22796 VIN: 1C4RJFJT2EC302573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Auburn Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22796

Mileage 127,931 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.