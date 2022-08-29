$22,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Back-up Cam
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
- Stock #: 21107811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived...
Our great looking 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD in beautiful Bright White Clear Coat offers rugged off-road capability paired with absolute finesse. Powered by a 3.6 Liter Pentastar V6 that offers 290hp while matched to a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. You'll be confident on or off the pavement with this Four Wheel Drive SUV that offers near approximately 10.2L/100km on the open road while showing off automatic bi-xenon headlamps and attractive wheels.
Inside our Limited, you will love the feel of leather heated seats as you open the large sunroof and crank up your favorite tunes on the premium 500 watt sound system. With Bluetooth connectivity, staying in control and safely connected at all times is a breeze!
Our Jeep earns great ratings for advanced safety measures and leads the way in innovative technologies that are designed to protect you and your family. So go ahead and plan your next adventure - whether bashing boulders or gliding down the interstate, you'll be right at home in this Grand Cherokee! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
