2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE I GAS I 7-PASS I 20 INCH WHEELS

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE I GAS I 7-PASS I 20 INCH WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$39,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,879KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933980
  • Stock #: 19060
  • VIN: SALWR2WFXEA362841
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* LIMITED EXCHANGE POLICY* * Some restrictitions apply, contact us for more details. Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Reverse Traffic, Forward Alert, Aluminum Tread Plates w/Range Rover Lettering, Front Fog Lamps, Heated steering wheel, HomeLink, HSE Badge, HSE Package, Shadow Zebrano Veneer Finisher, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Wheels: 20'' 5-Split Spoke (Style 12). LAND ROVER KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: 7-PASSENGER HSE PACKAGE HEADS UP DISPLAY REAR HEATED SEATS 20 INCH WHEELS NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF BLIND SPOT MONITOR FORWARD ALERT REVERSE TRAFFIC BACK UP CAMERA Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 46964 kilometers below market average! Black 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE I GAS I 7-PASS I 20 INCH WHEELS Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Quad Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

