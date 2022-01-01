2014 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 9 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8076883

8076883 Stock #: NM0265

NM0265 VIN: SALWR2WF9EA393305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,934 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.