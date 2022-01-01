2014 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
The 2014 Range Rover Sport is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 rated at 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Although extremely capable off-road, just as capable and comfortable on-road and it is all wrapped up in a beautiful white on espresso color combination. ACCIDENT FREE AND 7 PASSANGER CAPACITY! Vehicle High Value Options Include: 7 PASSANGERS PANORAMIC SUNROOF NAVIGATION AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH START BUTTON WOOD TRIM AUTO ON OFF FUNCTION FIVE SELECTABLE DRIVING MODES POWER LIFTGATE MEMORY SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL BACKUP CAMERA POWER FOLDING MIRRORS HILL DESCENT CONTROL HILL START ASSIST LAND ROVE TERRAIN RESPONSE SYSTEM Competitive Price! Odometer is 85,934| 2014 FUJI WHITE ON ESPRESSO ALMOND LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE |All Wheel Drive Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing and/or simply stop by and visit our beautiful showrooms (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises! We serve clients all over Canada so no matter how far you are you can rest assured your transaction will be easy and smooth. We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011. Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You wont regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.
