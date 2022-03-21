2014 Land Rover Range Rover

$40,880 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8755907

8755907 Stock #: NM0486

NM0486 VIN: salwr2wf0ea342758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Loire Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security Anti-Theft Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.