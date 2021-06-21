Menu
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

89,305 KM

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Pure Plus/sunroof/navigation/back up cam/

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Pure Plus/sunroof/navigation/back up cam/

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

89,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,305 KM

Vehicle Description

 

The 2014 Range Rover Evoque comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. This luxury SUV features high end design inside and out, composed handling and comes with lots of standard features. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INLUDE: 

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

BACKUP CAMERA

MEMORY SEATS

STEERING WHEEL HEATER

PARKING SENSOR

MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM 

POWER LIFTGATE

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 89,305 | 2014 Black on Tan Land Rover, Range Rover Evoque All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

 

 We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

 We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 2.0L I4

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Sport mode and paddleshifters

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Permanent Locking Hubs

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver Knee Airbag

Rear Child Safety Locks

Interior

8-Way Driver Seat

6-Way Passenger Seat

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Leather Steering Wheel

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Driver Foot Rest

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front And Rear Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Air Filtration

Exterior

8" Wheels w/Silver Accents

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Colored Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Colored Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Colored Door Handles

Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster

Deep Tinted Glass

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

Rear Fog Lamps

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

