2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The 2014 Range Rover Evoque comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. This luxury SUV features high end design inside and out, composed handling and comes with lots of standard features.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INLUDE:
SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
BACKUP CAMERA
MEMORY SEATS
STEERING WHEEL HEATER
PARKING SENSOR
MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM
POWER LIFTGATE
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 2.0L I4
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: Sport mode and paddleshifters
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Permanent Locking Hubs
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Child Safety Locks
Interior
8-Way Driver Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver Foot Rest
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Air Filtration
Exterior
8" Wheels w/Silver Accents
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Colored Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Colored Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Colored Door Handles
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Deep Tinted Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Rear Fog Lamps
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
