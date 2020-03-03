7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $799
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded... Clean CarFax - Accident Free
Our 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic 4WD with Auto pilot park assist is ready to go! Powered by a SuperCharged 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 510hp while paired with a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Full-time Four Wheel Drive with Terrain Response allows you to optimize power, suspension, and electronics for tenacious traction and sure-footed stability in any terrain and still score nearly approximately 12.4L/100km on the highway. Enjoy astounding acceleration, a smooth ride and the ability to tow up to 7,700 pounds as well! Unique, our Supercharged has a bold stance and distinguished style that turns heads.
Once inside our SuperCharged Dynamic trim, the view from the panoramic sunroof and the feel of perforated heated leather and rich wood trim exude a sense of sophistication that is quintessential Range Rover. Enjoy a wealth of amenities such as a premium audio system, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, heated seats with driver memory settings, and dual-zone climate control. Voice-controlled navigation keeps you on course as you stay connected via Bluetooth phone and audio. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel, then set your sights on your next great adventure!
Drive confidently knowing advanced safety features from Range Rover have been meticulously designed to keep you and your passengers safeguarded. With premium levels of prestige, performance, and comfort, this Range Rover Sport is an ideal choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM
