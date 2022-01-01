+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived...
Sculpted in Firenze Red, our 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4WD is a real luxury SUV that offers the ultimate in style! Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that delivers 340hp paired with an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Full-time Four Wheel Drive with Terrain Response allows you to optimize power, suspension, and electronics for tenacious traction and sure-footed stability in any terrain. You'll score near approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway while enjoying a smooth ride and the ability to tow up to 7,700 pounds! Unique, our HSE has a bold stance and distinct style that turns heads along with a power liftgate and front/rear parking sensors.
Once inside this HSE, the ambiance of a panoramic sunroof, as well as the feel of comfortable heated power memory leather seating and luxurious wood trim, exude a sense of sophistication that is quintessential Range Rover. Enjoy a wealth of amenities such as a premium audio system, and dual-zone climate control. Voice-controlled full-color navigation keeps you on course as you stay connected via Bluetooth phone and audio. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel, then set your sights on your next great adventure!
Drive confidently knowing Land Rover advanced safety features have been meticulously designed to keep you and your passengers safeguarded with ABS, airbags, and features designed for the way you drive. With premium levels of prestige, performance, and comfort, this Range Rover Sport HSE is an ideal choice for you! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________
