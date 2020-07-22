+ taxes & licensing
Refined style, ultimate luxury and state-of-the art technology come standard in our impeccable 2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD. Under the sleek hood of this sedan sits a 2.5 Liter V6 that generates 204hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic with paddle shifters. It offers near approximately 8.7L/100km and comfortable, confident handling. By monitoring current driving conditions, all-wheel drive automatically allocates engine power between the front and rear axles for enhanced traction and control when road conditions are less than ideal; offering priceless peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Completely redesigned for 2014, our IS 250 boasts a longer wheel base and a sculpted exterior with sporty wheels, fog lamps, bold xenon headlamps and heated mirrors. The cabin has a polished feel that is achieved with meticulous attention to detail and upscale finishes. Sit back and enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats and the view from the sunroof. With navigation, a central display, Bluetooth technology and an amazing sound system with HD/satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface, every trip in this sedan will feel first-class.
Of course, Lexus is committed to safety with anti-lock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, and numerous airbags. It also includes a Safety Connect telematics service with automatic collision notification, stolen-vehicle locator and an emergency assistance button. You've made a brilliant decision choosing our IS 250 AWD. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
