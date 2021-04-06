Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

GT AWD Navi - Leather - Sunroof - 2 Years Warranty

GT AWD Navi - Leather - Sunroof - 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6902259
  • Stock #: 10420474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... 1 Owner, Full Service History, Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims

With all the space, style, and efficiency you demand, our 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD is a standout in Black Mica! The power behind our SUV is a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 184hp that's perfectly paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing power. Enjoy this capable, confident All Wheel Drive ride and score near 6.6L/100km on the highway. The flowing lines of our CX-5 GT are enhanced with sporty alloy wheels, fog lights, a sunroof, rear spoiler, and a roof rack. 

Open the door of our GT to find premium materials and a wealth of amenities including push-button start, remote keyless entry, HomeLink and 60/40 split-folding rear seat-back. Settle into your heated leather seat and note the prominent central colour display screen, Bluetooth, and premium Bose audio.

A Top Safety Pick, our Mazda CX-5 provides priceless peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and advanced airbags. Add some driving pleasure to your day with the award-winning CX-5! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

