Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 4MATIC®, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated steering wheel, KEYLESS GO®, Wheels: 18'' 5-Twin-Spoke. KEY MERCEDES BENZ FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA AMG PACKAGE BLIND SPOT SENSOR PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS HARMAN/KARDON SOUND KEYLESS GO 18 INCH AMG WHEELS Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 4059 kilometers below market average! Blue 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 AMG PANO NAVI HARMAN/KARDON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
