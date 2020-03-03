Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 AMG PANO NAVI HARMAN/KARDON

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 AMG PANO NAVI HARMAN/KARDON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4744878
  2. 4744878
  3. 4744878
  4. 4744878
  5. 4744878
  6. 4744878
  7. 4744878
  8. 4744878
  9. 4744878
  10. 4744878
  11. 4744878
  12. 4744878
  13. 4744878
  14. 4744878
  15. 4744878
  16. 4744878
  17. 4744878
  18. 4744878
  19. 4744878
  20. 4744878
  21. 4744878
  22. 4744878
  23. 4744878
  24. 4744878
  25. 4744878
  26. 4744878
  27. 4744878
  28. 4744878
  29. 4744878
Contact Seller

$22,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,109KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4744878
  • Stock #: 18970
  • VIN: WDDHF8JB2EA868721
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 4MATIC®, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated steering wheel, KEYLESS GO®, Wheels: 18'' 5-Twin-Spoke. KEY MERCEDES BENZ FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA AMG PACKAGE BLIND SPOT SENSOR PANORAMIC SUNROOF HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS HARMAN/KARDON SOUND KEYLESS GO 18 INCH AMG WHEELS Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 4059 kilometers below market average! Blue 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 AMG PANO NAVI HARMAN/KARDON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Power Rear Sunshade
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2012 Land Rover Evoq...
 84,343 KM
$20,910 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 84,065 KM
$14,910 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 93,555 KM
$32,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message